TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.44. 2,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,309. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 152.53 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.10.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock worth $5,054,559 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

