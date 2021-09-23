Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

