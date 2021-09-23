Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) Hold Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$35.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$34.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.35.

TECK.B opened at C$31.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$15.81 and a one year high of C$34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

