Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 986,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 419,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after buying an additional 73,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 131,480 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

