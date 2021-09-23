Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 384.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

