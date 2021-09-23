Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.75.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $139.57. 17,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,104. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.07.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,321 shares of company stock worth $3,567,368 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

