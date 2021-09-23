Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 723,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 229,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

