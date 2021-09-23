Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,653 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after buying an additional 126,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,825,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 211,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 488,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.32. 798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,483. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35.

