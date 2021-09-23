Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $32.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,412.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,425.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,348.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

