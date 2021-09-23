Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,547,000 after buying an additional 545,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,311,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,497,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,065 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,826 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,381. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

