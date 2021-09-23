Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,477 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,363,000 after acquiring an additional 226,203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 570,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 480,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter.

PSK stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.64. 9,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,235. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

