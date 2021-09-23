Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,067 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.73. 450,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,528,139. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

