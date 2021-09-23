Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

TS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

TS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 1,615,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,126. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tenaris by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Tenaris by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenaris by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

