Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

