Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Meghan Fitzgerald Sells 6,077 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:THC opened at $73.23 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

