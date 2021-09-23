TENT (TENT) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. TENT has a total market capitalization of $741,481.55 and approximately $130,121.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00272471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00127786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00172464 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001027 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

