Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

TRNO stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $52.67 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

