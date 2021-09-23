Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $752.03. 312,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,968,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.64, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $705.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

