Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Cut by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $56,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 244,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $166,119,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 244,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $166,012,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $754.17. The stock had a trading volume of 522,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,968,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $705.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.64 billion, a PE ratio of 392.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

