TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.37. TFI International posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TFI International.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TFI International stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.10. 6,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.54. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
