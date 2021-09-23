TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.37. TFI International posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.10. 6,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.54. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

