The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The AES were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The AES by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in The AES by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in The AES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

NYSE:AES opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.