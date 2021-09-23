The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Raised by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.22. 28,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.69. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

