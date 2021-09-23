The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKGFY shares. Citigroup upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $5.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.26%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

