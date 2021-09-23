The Community Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

The Community Financial has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Community Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Community Financial to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NASDAQ:TCFC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Community Financial has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts predict that The Community Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,150 shares of company stock worth $76,611. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 144.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

