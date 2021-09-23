The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 213,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.