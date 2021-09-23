The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $122,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.01 and its 200 day moving average is $311.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.38 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

