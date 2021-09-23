The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 52.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,165 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $383,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 42.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEA stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

