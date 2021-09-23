The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 76,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.62 on Thursday, reaching $392.09. 152,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

