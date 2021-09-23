The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€800.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €800.00 ($941.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €723.67 ($851.37).

Shares of MC stock opened at €643.30 ($756.82) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €658.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €634.27. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

