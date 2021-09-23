The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $2,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

