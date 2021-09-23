The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interpublic have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company continues to attract, acquire and develop strategic, creative and digital talent from diverse backgrounds with a view to increase organic growth and strengthen its foothold in international markets. It has a disciplined acquisition strategy focused on high-growth capacities and geographies. It has been continuously acquiring and investing in companies globally, in order to expand its product portfolio and adjust itself with the rapidly changing marketing services and media prospects. Further, a consistent track record of dividend payment makes Interpublic stock a reliable investment to compound wealth over the long term. On the flip side, global presence makes Interpublic vulnerable to foreign currency risk. Seasonality in business is also a concern.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,600,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,402,000.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

