The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Trading 1.5% Higher

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.67. 2,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The firm invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.