The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.