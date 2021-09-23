The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,758,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of The Progressive worth $467,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,318,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,528,000 after acquiring an additional 647,242 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 338,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in The Progressive by 791.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 17,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in The Progressive by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,943. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.