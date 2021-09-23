The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.
Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.65 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.88. The firm has a market cap of $315.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.
In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $259,279,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
