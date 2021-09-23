Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $675.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $600.00 to $675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $588.05.

TMO opened at $606.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $610.19. The firm has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $893,779,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

