Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 524,532 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 159,360 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

