Tokenomy Market Capitalization Achieves $14.07 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenomy has a market cap of $14.07 million and $359,704.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00056451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00133132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

