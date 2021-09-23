Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$21.75

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.50 to C$21.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

TPZEF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

