Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.57

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.57 and last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 251520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.58.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.36.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.