Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $65.25 on Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $65.25 or 0.00145904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $71.76 million and approximately $18.68 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00071436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00114000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00165138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,580.40 or 0.99688807 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.86 or 0.06987691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.72 or 0.00779792 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.