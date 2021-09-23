Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 100,000 FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.39% of FTAC Athena Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ FTAA opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Profile

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

