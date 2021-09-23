Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $49.43 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.