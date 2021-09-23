Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $966,000 in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $98,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $238,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $328,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $417,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.