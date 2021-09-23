Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,429 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after buying an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $33,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $18,186,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $10,421,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 139.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 784,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 457,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AG opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.93. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

