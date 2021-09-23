Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,001,729 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001,729 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 369.5% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 417.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,700 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $30,477,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 37.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after buying an additional 1,363,820 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.