Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCII. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $4,930,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,944,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,534,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,451,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,447,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

