Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Firstegy

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOU. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.50 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.19.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$15.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.57. The company has a market cap of C$12.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$297,558,985.30. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,873 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.