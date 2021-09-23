Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

TOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.58.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.43. 2,114,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,099. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$44.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.57.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

