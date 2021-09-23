Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tourmaline Oil traded as high as C$43.28 and last traded at C$42.67, with a volume of 436414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.49.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.50 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.73.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,873 in the last three months.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

